The Truth about 5G: Worldwide Call to Action

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Sayer Ji and Josh Del Sol discuss why 5G has become the most censored topic in the world, and how you can join the movement to raise awareness about it's real dangers to health and civil liberties, and how to turn the tide against this highly unethical agenda. Get access to the upcoming event on June 1st: https://tinyurl.com/5gaction2020
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