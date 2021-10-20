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Karen Kingston Former Pfizer Employee and Biotech Analyst Exposes the Vaccine Bio-Weapon, What's In It that Harms Us & How It Tracks Humans
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276 views • October 20, 2021
this show is heavily censored.
She goes through actual patents and official documents and so on, seems very well researched. Looks deep into what is in the jabs, what they could possibly be used for now and in the future.
Worth a look.
She goes through actual patents and official documents and so on, seems very well researched. Looks deep into what is in the jabs, what they could possibly be used for now and in the future.
Worth a look.
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