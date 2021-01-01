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COVID 19 Doctors Speak Out 001 - America's Frontline Doctors: White Coat Summit ll
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229 views • January 01, 2021
YouTube and their allies are working overtime to remove this video.
Doctors stand up to give us the truth.
We are being lied to by The World Health Organization.
We are being lied to by our governments.
We are being lied to by the media.
Doctors stand up to give us the truth.
We are being lied to by The World Health Organization.
We are being lied to by our governments.
We are being lied to by the media.
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