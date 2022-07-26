Acts of War?! | Making Sense of the Madness

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Do Schiff and Biden have the same agenda? Was there foreign interference in our election?
In this episode of MSOM, Sean Morgan speaks with Patel Patriot about domestic use of the military, ANTIFA protests, and the J6 events.
See this full episode of Making Sense of the Madness and more at:
https://americanmediaperiscope.com/msom-546/
Visit https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!