⚠️ Taiwan is preparing for a possible invasion of the Island by Chinese PLA military:
Taiwan's military, including special forces, have held drills simulating an attack by airborne troops ahead of the country's largest war games, the Han Kuang exercises - Source is Taiwan Plus
SOURCE:
https://twitter.com/taiwanplusnews/status/1681204157473263616?t=ndgN0CwuWSVD6LtFT0OTFg&s=19
