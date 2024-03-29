The Announced Death of Christ

The devotion explores the profound importance of Jesus Christ's death and resurrection in Christianity. It begins with a reference to George Bernard's song, 'The Old Rugged Cross,' to illustrate the significance of the cross. The presenter urges the audience to examine various Bible verses that show Jesus announcing his death and resurrection throughout his ministry, emphasizing that his death was foretold and integral to the faith. The necessity of Christ's death is discussed in relation to God's holiness, the sinfulness of humanity, and the resulting separation from God. It highlights that believers are redeemed, forgiven, and reconciled with God through Christ's death. The script also addresses the reactions of Jesus' followers and enemies to his resurrection, pointing out that despite Jesus's clear predictions, his closest followers seemed to have forgotten his words while his enemies remembered them. This discrepancy underscores the miraculous nature of the resurrection and its pivotal role in Christianity. The script concludes with an encouragement to share the message of Easter with others.
00:00 Opening Greetings and Introduction
00:25 Reflecting on The Old Rugged Cross
01:11 Exploring the Announcement of Christ's Death
02:27 The Necessity of Christ's Death and Its Implications
04:09 The Sinful Condition of Man and the Need for Redemption
05:59 The Results of Christ's Death: Redemption, Sanctification, and Victory Over Satan
06:59 The Resurrection of Christ and Its Forgotten Announcement
10:44 Closing Remarks and Easter Season Message
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.