The Strategic Miscalculation of Attacking Iran, an interview with Matt Bracken

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Stay informed on current events, visit www.naturalnews.com
Geography doesn’t lie—and neither does strategy. Any conflict with Iran risks spiraling far beyond expectations, threatening global energy chokepoints and triggering massive consequences. Is this a calculated move… or a dangerous miscalculation with worldwide fallout?
#Geopolitics #Iran #GlobalConflict #EnergySecurity #Strategy #WorldNews #RiskAnalysis
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
3:32End Screen