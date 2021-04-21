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Updates! South beach, No Vax for the Food festival! Attorney Lee Dundas rages at school Board in CA. Dr. Lee Merritt and Dr. Ten Penny New. Nazi Doctors Similarities!!
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272 views • April 21, 2021
Lee Dundas Human Rights attorney blasts the Orange County school board!
ttps://www.brighteon.com/39484418-4f2e-4f40-9e91-aaadc7e0c463
Jerm’s interview with Dr. Lee Merritt MD. A bonus! Full analysis of the situation.
https://jermwarfare.com/blog/lee-merritt
Tenpenny and Merritt:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oxwvbo4iggyH/
Reiner Fuellmich with Jerm at “Jerm Warfare”.
https://jermwarfare.com/blog/reiner-fuellmich-who
No Vax Proof at Southbeach Food festival in Miami.
https://www.miamiherald.com/miami-com/restaurants/article250668199.html
Website: FarmerjonesNow.com Website and email list. Https://Farmerjonesnow.com
Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/farmerjones
FJs new YT channel: https://youtube.com/channel/UC3FuS3MundoGvXnFk6dhbSw
Here’s the Patreon account to help support the channel monthly. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
You can support the channel via The PayPal link for direct support and contributions. http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
ttps://www.brighteon.com/39484418-4f2e-4f40-9e91-aaadc7e0c463
Jerm’s interview with Dr. Lee Merritt MD. A bonus! Full analysis of the situation.
https://jermwarfare.com/blog/lee-merritt
Tenpenny and Merritt:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oxwvbo4iggyH/
Reiner Fuellmich with Jerm at “Jerm Warfare”.
https://jermwarfare.com/blog/reiner-fuellmich-who
No Vax Proof at Southbeach Food festival in Miami.
https://www.miamiherald.com/miami-com/restaurants/article250668199.html
Website: FarmerjonesNow.com Website and email list. Https://Farmerjonesnow.com
Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/farmerjones
FJs new YT channel: https://youtube.com/channel/UC3FuS3MundoGvXnFk6dhbSw
Here’s the Patreon account to help support the channel monthly. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
You can support the channel via The PayPal link for direct support and contributions. http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
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