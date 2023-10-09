BIDEN'S BORDER CRISIS
Ben Bergquam: This happened just minutes ago. More breaking footage from Lukeville, Arizona. With the attacks we just saw in Israel what I’m seeing on the border is even more concerning. Please share and help wake up America to this national security threat being brought in by Joe Biden and the Democrats!
LINK:
https://twitter.com/BenBergquam/status/1711183800800346561
