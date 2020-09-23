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ARIES FULL MOON October 1, 2020 🌟 Astrology Horoscope HARVEST MOON. Your Identity, Power, Authority
SymbolicLiving
SymbolicLiving
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12 views • September 23, 2020
Happy Full Moon! Thank You For Liking, Commenting, Sharing and Subscribing to the channel. I really appreciate your positive support!

I originally uploaded this video with background music because I noticed some clicking noises I didn't like, but the music was distracting, so I have reuploaded with no background music. I will try to figure out how to minimize the clicking sounds. I hope they aren't bothersome to you and that the information in this video is valuable.

🌟 September 2020 Monthly TarotScopes for All Zodiac Signs - https://symbolicliving.com/2020/08/31/new-september-2020-monthly-tarotscopes-and-horoscopes/

🌟 Sun in Libra - https://symbolicliving.com/2020/09/21/sun-in-libra/

🌟 New Moon in Virgo leads up to this Full Moon in Aries - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eOrBxVCoNls

🌟 Mars Retrograde in Aries - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7-LeTCppVVc

🌟 Mars and Chiron Retrograde in Aries - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8KDmc78RQ-0

🌟 Jupiter Direct in Capricorn since September 12, 2020 - https://symbolicliving.com/2020/09/12/jupiter-direct-in-capricorn-september-12-2020/

🌟 Get Your Own Personal TarotScope - https://symbolicliving.com/personal-advice/

🌟 Thank you for your support - https://paypal.me/symbolicliving

#fullmoon #astrology #october2020

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy