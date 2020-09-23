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ARIES FULL MOON October 1, 2020 🌟 Astrology Horoscope HARVEST MOON. Your Identity, Power, Authority
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12 views • September 23, 2020
Happy Full Moon! Thank You For Liking, Commenting, Sharing and Subscribing to the channel. I really appreciate your positive support!
I originally uploaded this video with background music because I noticed some clicking noises I didn't like, but the music was distracting, so I have reuploaded with no background music. I will try to figure out how to minimize the clicking sounds. I hope they aren't bothersome to you and that the information in this video is valuable.
🌟 September 2020 Monthly TarotScopes for All Zodiac Signs - https://symbolicliving.com/2020/08/31/new-september-2020-monthly-tarotscopes-and-horoscopes/
🌟 Sun in Libra - https://symbolicliving.com/2020/09/21/sun-in-libra/
🌟 New Moon in Virgo leads up to this Full Moon in Aries - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eOrBxVCoNls
🌟 Mars Retrograde in Aries - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7-LeTCppVVc
🌟 Mars and Chiron Retrograde in Aries - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8KDmc78RQ-0
🌟 Jupiter Direct in Capricorn since September 12, 2020 - https://symbolicliving.com/2020/09/12/jupiter-direct-in-capricorn-september-12-2020/
🌟 Get Your Own Personal TarotScope - https://symbolicliving.com/personal-advice/
🌟 Thank you for your support - https://paypal.me/symbolicliving
#fullmoon #astrology #october2020
Thank You For Being A Friend!
I originally uploaded this video with background music because I noticed some clicking noises I didn't like, but the music was distracting, so I have reuploaded with no background music. I will try to figure out how to minimize the clicking sounds. I hope they aren't bothersome to you and that the information in this video is valuable.
🌟 September 2020 Monthly TarotScopes for All Zodiac Signs - https://symbolicliving.com/2020/08/31/new-september-2020-monthly-tarotscopes-and-horoscopes/
🌟 Sun in Libra - https://symbolicliving.com/2020/09/21/sun-in-libra/
🌟 New Moon in Virgo leads up to this Full Moon in Aries - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eOrBxVCoNls
🌟 Mars Retrograde in Aries - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7-LeTCppVVc
🌟 Mars and Chiron Retrograde in Aries - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8KDmc78RQ-0
🌟 Jupiter Direct in Capricorn since September 12, 2020 - https://symbolicliving.com/2020/09/12/jupiter-direct-in-capricorn-september-12-2020/
🌟 Get Your Own Personal TarotScope - https://symbolicliving.com/personal-advice/
🌟 Thank you for your support - https://paypal.me/symbolicliving
#fullmoon #astrology #october2020
Thank You For Being A Friend!
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