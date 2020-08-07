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Trump Moves Underground - To Do Some Amazing Things
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248 views • August 07, 2020
Be Ready As Pres Trump Will Now Begin To Rule Using Executive Orders as The Demon-Rats Move To Start WW3
ANYONE Who Even Thinks About Voting For A Demon Rat Must Be Suicidally Stupid beyond belief
ANYONE Who Even Thinks About Voting For A Demon Rat Must Be Suicidally Stupid beyond belief
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