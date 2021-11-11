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Jared Taylor || Pro-Hijab Campaign by EU bacfires
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20 views • November 11, 2021
More AF- and AmRen-clips @ https://gab.com/Three_Spoons
Clip from "Can We Hire a White Man? Pretty Please",
which aired 8th of November 2021 on Amren.com
(https://www.amren.com/podcasts/2021/11/can-we-hire-a-white-man-pretty-please/)
✔️American Renaissance Website:
https://www.amren.com/
✔️ GabTV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/amrenaissance
✔️Gab:
https://gab.com/AmRenaissance
✔️Telegram:
https://t.me/AmRenOfficial
✔️BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/5Q4sa6rObtGx/
✔️Rumble:
https://rumble.com/user/AmRen
#Islam #EU #Demographics #AmRen #Clips
Clip from "Can We Hire a White Man? Pretty Please",
which aired 8th of November 2021 on Amren.com
(https://www.amren.com/podcasts/2021/11/can-we-hire-a-white-man-pretty-please/)
✔️American Renaissance Website:
https://www.amren.com/
✔️ GabTV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/amrenaissance
✔️Gab:
https://gab.com/AmRenaissance
✔️Telegram:
https://t.me/AmRenOfficial
✔️BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/5Q4sa6rObtGx/
✔️Rumble:
https://rumble.com/user/AmRen
#Islam #EU #Demographics #AmRen #Clips
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