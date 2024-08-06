BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
EXCLUSIVE ☭ MAN TARGETED BY 'RACIST REMARKS' IN VIRGINIA CITY SPEAKS OUT 'SEEKING JUSTICE' [EIEIO]
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
65 views • 9 months ago

The man behind a viral video at a Hot August Nights event in Virginia City spoke exclusively to News 4-Fox 11 on Monday morning detailing the moments leading up to his racial encounter. He's speaking out in hopes of seeking justice.


Full story: https://mynews4.com/newsletter-daily/hot-august-nights-revokes-registrations-of-some-participants-following-viral-incident


-----


#krnv #reno #silverstate #news #racism #justice #virginiacity #hotaugustnights #car #carshow #summer #legislation #legislature #tiktok #viral


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rj-7-va4XJQ


This is utter panic that this entire interview was posted...but it's only going to push the nigger fatigue over the red line ⇧


Did you catch the nature of the 'petition'? Nothing to help with crime, but ways to pay LESS for having been caught committing crime


EAT A HOT PLATE OF ASS CHEESE, NIGGER 🍽🧀💩😋


Hot August Nights | Celebrating Classic Cars and Rock N' Roll


https://hotaugustnights.net/


The sheriff might need a word or two from locals

