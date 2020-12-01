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Hey Media! SAY HIS NAME-- Cannon Hinnant, Hypocrisy so Deep Even Leftists can See
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102 views • December 01, 2020
5 year old North Carolina boy Cannon Hinnant "allegedly" killed by thug Darius Sessoms, Shot in the head riding on his bicycle at Pointblank rage by his neighbor.
Of course, the main stream media, the New York Times and Washington Post barely reported on it, if at all. The deep hypocrisy in terms of covering the birdwatching incident in Central Park between Amy and Christian Cooper compared to the coverage given to this heinous crime is startling, alarming, and deep.
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
#sayhisname #cannonhinnant #racism
Of course, the main stream media, the New York Times and Washington Post barely reported on it, if at all. The deep hypocrisy in terms of covering the birdwatching incident in Central Park between Amy and Christian Cooper compared to the coverage given to this heinous crime is startling, alarming, and deep.
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
#sayhisname #cannonhinnant #racism
Keywords
fake newsracismpoliticsnorth carolinanew york timesmediahypocrisymedia coveragemain stream mediawashington postmedia liesneighborthugscentral parkcannon hinnant5 year old shotdarius sessomsshot in the headbike shootingpointblank ragehypocrisy birdwatching incidentamy cooperchristian cooperheinous crime
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