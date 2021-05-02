© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Del Bigtree: Vaxxed - From Cover-Up to Catastrophe (2016)
Follow
1
Share
Report
572 views • May 02, 2021
The film the Satanist don't want you to see. 'Follow the Money'
A True story of Corruption and Fraud in the CDC - Blocked by the Satanist YouTube & Facebook.
A documentary that show everyone that the CDC, the government agency charged with protecting the health of American citizens, destroyed data on their 2004 study that allegedly showed a link between the MMR vaccine and autism.
Director: Andrew Wakefield
Writers: Del Matthew Bigtree, Andrew Wakefield
Stars: Del Matthew Bigtree, Mark F. Blaxill, Michaela Blaxill | See full cast & crew »
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt5562652/
1h 31min | Documentary | 6 April 2017 (Germany)
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt5562652/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vaxxed
https://vaxxedthemovie.com/
A True story of Corruption and Fraud in the CDC - Blocked by the Satanist YouTube & Facebook.
A documentary that show everyone that the CDC, the government agency charged with protecting the health of American citizens, destroyed data on their 2004 study that allegedly showed a link between the MMR vaccine and autism.
Director: Andrew Wakefield
Writers: Del Matthew Bigtree, Andrew Wakefield
Stars: Del Matthew Bigtree, Mark F. Blaxill, Michaela Blaxill | See full cast & crew »
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt5562652/
1h 31min | Documentary | 6 April 2017 (Germany)
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt5562652/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vaxxed
https://vaxxedthemovie.com/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.