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Viola Moonshape — Shall I Simplify? (Official Video)
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16 views • April 06, 2020
Shall I simplify?
I did not see the lights
Shall I simplify?
I saw the entire room
I saw it shape around you
Ecstasy
We have met previously
Ecstasy
But in different bodies
Ecstasy
Video — "Shall I Simplify?"
Choreography and dance by Viola Moonshape
Concept and videography by Pushki Lutz
Filmed in April 2019
Edited by Don
Copyright © 2019 Viola Moonshape
Song — "Shall I Simplify?"
In A major
Written, performed, recorded and mixed by Viola Moonshape in December 2018
Mastered by Brahma
Copyright © 2019 Viola Moonshape
For instrumentation and signal paths go to
https://soundcloud.com/viola-moonshap...
https://violamoonshape.com
I did not see the lights
Shall I simplify?
I saw the entire room
I saw it shape around you
Ecstasy
We have met previously
Ecstasy
But in different bodies
Ecstasy
Video — "Shall I Simplify?"
Choreography and dance by Viola Moonshape
Concept and videography by Pushki Lutz
Filmed in April 2019
Edited by Don
Copyright © 2019 Viola Moonshape
Song — "Shall I Simplify?"
In A major
Written, performed, recorded and mixed by Viola Moonshape in December 2018
Mastered by Brahma
Copyright © 2019 Viola Moonshape
For instrumentation and signal paths go to
https://soundcloud.com/viola-moonshap...
https://violamoonshape.com
Keywords
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