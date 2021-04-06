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WtF's Morning Tyranny Report 06-04-2021 Fauci Email Leak----> Keeping The Virus Alive
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170 views • June 04, 2021
As if we needed emails to know he is a fraud! This will keep the virus story alive and the injections killing hundreds of thousands!
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https://summit.news/2021/06/04/video-a-vindicated-rand-paul-decimates-fauci-over-emails/
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Discord: https://discord.gg/7JrC9Pnjfy
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
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Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
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Article Links:
https://summit.news/2021/06/04/video-a-vindicated-rand-paul-decimates-fauci-over-emails/
Thumbnail Link
https://sp.rmbl.ws/s8/1/f/s/b/Z/fsbZb.qR4e-small-The-Fauci-Emails-Do-We-Have.jpg
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