BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Stop in the Name of God
Bible News Prophecy
Bible News Prophecy
82 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
16 views • 1 day ago

Prior to his death Charlie Kirk wrote a book titled “Stop in the Name of God”. The subtitle to his book is “Why Honoring the Sabbath Will Transform Your Life” In this book Mr. Kirk argues that it is more important than ever before to observe the 7th day Sabbath.

Does it really make any difference what day someone goes to church? Mrs. Kirk, Charlie’s wife, stated on Fox News that “you don’t want to make it legalistic”.

Does it make a difference if the Sabbath is THEE 7th day of the week (Saturday), or can the sabbath be just ANY day of the week, Sunday for example?

Charlie Kirk was explicit in his belief that THEE sabbath was the 7th day of the week. Dr. Thiel shows from the pages of the Bible that there is right way and a wrong way to do things. Choosing to observe the 7th day sabbath is an example of the right way.

Where did the 7th day Sabbath come from anyway? Was the Sabbath created? If so, how was it created and Who created it? God created the 7th day sabbath by resting. The Sabbath is God’s rest. We are invited to enter His rest by honoring and observing the 7th day Sabbath.

Dr. Thiel also points out that the Apostles kept the 7th day Sabbath and quotes Hebrews 4, verses 3 through 6 that God proclaims there will be those that SHALL NOT ENTER HIS REST. Then in verse 9 God encourages us to enter His rest while the opportunity still exists.

Watch this video as Dr. Thiel shines the light of Biblical understanding on the truth of the true Sabbath and listen as the word of God encourages us to enter His rest. Don’t wait until the opportunity passes you by.

Read the full article to this video titled “Erika Kirk and ‘Stop in the Name of God’” at URL https://www.cogwriter.com/news/religious-news/erika-kirk-and-stop-in-the-name-of-god/

Keywords
daysabbathseventh
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Comments
Comments for this video have been disabled.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
An invisible assault: How everyday heavy metals sabotage brain health

An invisible assault: How everyday heavy metals sabotage brain health

Willow Tohi
Pentagon warns of China&#8217;s rapidly expanding nuclear arsenal

Pentagon warns of China’s rapidly expanding nuclear arsenal

Kevin Hughes
Renaissance or Ruin: A wake-up call for cultural revival and self-sufficiency

Renaissance or Ruin: A wake-up call for cultural revival and self-sufficiency

Kevin Hughes
The US did not avert WWIII: Netanyahu continues to pull Trump into a broader war with Iran

The US did not avert WWIII: Netanyahu continues to pull Trump into a broader war with Iran

Lance D Johnson
Unearthing history: Pottery discovery fuels Noah&#8217;s Ark investigation

Unearthing history: Pottery discovery fuels Noah’s Ark investigation

Willow Tohi
Russia activates &#8220;unstoppable&#8221; Poseidon tsunami drone

Russia activates “unstoppable” Poseidon tsunami drone

Kevin Hughes
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy