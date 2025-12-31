Prior to his death Charlie Kirk wrote a book titled “Stop in the Name of God”. The subtitle to his book is “Why Honoring the Sabbath Will Transform Your Life” In this book Mr. Kirk argues that it is more important than ever before to observe the 7th day Sabbath.

Does it really make any difference what day someone goes to church? Mrs. Kirk, Charlie’s wife, stated on Fox News that “you don’t want to make it legalistic”.

Does it make a difference if the Sabbath is THEE 7th day of the week (Saturday), or can the sabbath be just ANY day of the week, Sunday for example?

Charlie Kirk was explicit in his belief that THEE sabbath was the 7th day of the week. Dr. Thiel shows from the pages of the Bible that there is right way and a wrong way to do things. Choosing to observe the 7th day sabbath is an example of the right way.

Where did the 7th day Sabbath come from anyway? Was the Sabbath created? If so, how was it created and Who created it? God created the 7th day sabbath by resting. The Sabbath is God’s rest. We are invited to enter His rest by honoring and observing the 7th day Sabbath.

Dr. Thiel also points out that the Apostles kept the 7th day Sabbath and quotes Hebrews 4, verses 3 through 6 that God proclaims there will be those that SHALL NOT ENTER HIS REST. Then in verse 9 God encourages us to enter His rest while the opportunity still exists.

Watch this video as Dr. Thiel shines the light of Biblical understanding on the truth of the true Sabbath and listen as the word of God encourages us to enter His rest. Don’t wait until the opportunity passes you by.

Read the full article to this video titled “Erika Kirk and ‘Stop in the Name of God’” at URL https://www.cogwriter.com/news/religious-news/erika-kirk-and-stop-in-the-name-of-god/