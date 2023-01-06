And We Know 1.5.2023 WAKING UP the masses, Good Actors, Many TUNED in FINALLY, We KNOW corruption. PRAY!

LT of And We Know
January 5, 2023
So do you see how many are engaged in discussing the fake politicians and exposing them? Were we like this 6-10 to 20 years ago. I don’t think so. Most of us just carried on, read the paper, listened to the MSM, Hannity and thought it was a good day… now, however, we are all engaged and boy… folks are freaking out everywhere. The Old Guard is exposed… let’s dig in
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v240l84-1.5.23-waking-up-the-masses-good-actors-many-tuned-in-finally-we-know-corru.html
