And We Know 1.5.2023 WAKING UP the masses, Good Actors, Many TUNED in FINALLY, We KNOW corruption. PRAY!
High Hopes
Published Yesterday |
LT of And We Know


January 5, 2023


So do you see how many are engaged in discussing the fake politicians and exposing them? Were we like this 6-10 to 20 years ago. I don’t think so. Most of us just carried on, read the paper, listened to the MSM, Hannity and thought it was a good day… now, however, we are all engaged and boy… folks are freaking out everywhere. The Old Guard is exposed… let’s dig in


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v240l84-1.5.23-waking-up-the-masses-good-actors-many-tuned-in-finally-we-know-corru.html


