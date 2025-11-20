Get Looted Blues

Trellis Netting makes intruders tangle their feet. Cut into two-foot squares that scroll-up, so you can't kick them out of the way. Stuff your glass case, boxes, cabinets. Burglars will throw them down & have a nice trip, prevents lifting while walking. Does not restrain. Material: Extruded Polypropylene Mesh Size: 6" X 6" https://youtu.be/0Fcn_rhyayU?si=gxgst7kJbsjnVvwB



A slow, soulful blues track in E, led by expressive fingerpicked guitar with subtle vibrato on every note, A sparse upright bass and brushed drums enter under the verses, adding depth while keeping focus on the guitar, On the chorus, backing gospel-style organ fills thicken the texture, providing warmth and lift, After verse two, a melodic guitar solo, rich in expressive bends and sustained notes, carries the emotion against the steady rhythm section, Each section is intimate, making space for subtle dynamics and feel



(Verse 1)

Sirens wailin', chaos reignin'

Shops boarded up, the streets are strainin'

Under the weight of anger, frustration, and fear

Looters are out, and the law is unclear

(Chorus)

Get looted, stay looted, it's the law!

No cops on the beat, no one to withdraw

From the wreckage, the broken glass

This ain't no riot, it's gonna last

(Verse 2)

Windows shatter, shelves run dry

The smoke is risin', a mournful cry

For justice, for change, for a system that's broke

But this ain't the answer, this ain't the stroke

(Chorus)

Get looted, stay looted, it's the law!

No cops on the beat, no one to withdraw

From the wreckage, the broken glass

This ain't no riot, it's gonna last

(Bridge)

The city's burnin', the flames ignite

But is this the path to a brighter light?

Destruction and chaos, a desperate plea

For a world that's fair, for you and for me

(Chorus)

Get looted, stay looted, it's the law!

No cops on the beat, no one to withdraw

From the wreckage, the broken glass

This ain't no riot, it's gonna last

(Chorus)

Get looted, stay looted, it's the law!

No cops on the beat, no one to withdraw

From the wreckage, the broken glass

This ain't no riot, it's gonna last

(Outro)

The law is broken, the system's flawed

But is this the answer, is this the reward?

For the pain and the anger, the deep-seated fear

Lootin' and burnin', year after year

