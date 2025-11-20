Get Looted Blues

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A slow, soulful blues track in E, led by expressive fingerpicked guitar with subtle vibrato on every note, A sparse upright bass and brushed drums enter under the verses, adding depth while keeping focus on the guitar, On the chorus, backing gospel-style organ fills thicken the texture, providing warmth and lift, After verse two, a melodic guitar solo, rich in expressive bends and sustained notes, carries the emotion against the steady rhythm section, Each section is intimate, making space for subtle dynamics and feel
(Verse 1)
Sirens wailin', chaos reignin'
Shops boarded up, the streets are strainin'
Under the weight of anger, frustration, and fear
Looters are out, and the law is unclear
(Chorus)
Get looted, stay looted, it's the law!
No cops on the beat, no one to withdraw
From the wreckage, the broken glass
This ain't no riot, it's gonna last
(Verse 2)
Windows shatter, shelves run dry
The smoke is risin', a mournful cry
For justice, for change, for a system that's broke
But this ain't the answer, this ain't the stroke
(Chorus)
Get looted, stay looted, it's the law!
No cops on the beat, no one to withdraw
From the wreckage, the broken glass
This ain't no riot, it's gonna last
(Bridge)
The city's burnin', the flames ignite
But is this the path to a brighter light?
Destruction and chaos, a desperate plea
For a world that's fair, for you and for me
(Chorus)
Get looted, stay looted, it's the law!
No cops on the beat, no one to withdraw
From the wreckage, the broken glass
This ain't no riot, it's gonna last
(Chorus)
Get looted, stay looted, it's the law!
No cops on the beat, no one to withdraw
From the wreckage, the broken glass
This ain't no riot, it's gonna last
(Outro)
The law is broken, the system's flawed
But is this the answer, is this the reward?
For the pain and the anger, the deep-seated fear
Lootin' and burnin', year after year