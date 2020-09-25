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A condition in which hostages develop a psychological alliance with their captors during captivity.
Lockdown Stockholm Syndrome:
A psychological state of mind that causes its sufferers to come to love seeing their economies and liberties being destroyed, whilst simultaneously being incapable of accepting that Sweden kept its society going without resorting to such measures.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pEoxea_3-W8
Nanosecond to Midnight