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Debate científico sobre la actual pandemia COVID19, censurado en plataforma YOUTUBE/Scientific Discussion Censored on youtube
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307 views • September 19, 2021
Debate científico, censurado en YOUTUBE sobre la pandemia actual COVID19, Manuel Martinez Selles, Natalia Prego, Juan Jose Martinez, Angel Ruiz Valdepeñas y la ex-ministra de sanidad Maria Luisa Carcedo, que abandono dicho debate, al comienzo del mismo, sin justificación alguna. Esta es la demostración palpable de la negativa del estado europeo a un debate científico sobre la actual supuesta pandemia Covid19.
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