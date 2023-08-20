Create New Account
The Global Cult, Ego Death, and Radical Agnosticism
channel image
Eric Dubay
Discussing beneficial side-effects of learning flat earth, becoming your own authority, introverts and INFJ personality types, the imperfections of perfectionism, free will vs. determinism, the dream-like nature of reality, and debating the shape of the earth with Chris in Texas


