The Global Cult, Ego Death, and Radical Agnosticism

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Discussing beneficial side-effects of learning flat earth, becoming your own authority, introverts and INFJ personality types, the imperfections of perfectionism, free will vs. determinism, the dream-like nature of reality, and debating the shape of the earth with Chris in Texas
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