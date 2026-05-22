Jonathan Emord, Trump Beats Massie, RFK Power Shift, Whistleblower Media Blackout, Dr. Michelle Jorgensen, Holistic Dentistry - The RSB Show 5-21-26

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TODAY ON THE ROBERT SCOTT BELL SHOW: Jonathan Emord, Trump Beats Massie, RFK Senate Power Shift, Global Health Funding Bill, Whistleblower Media Blackout, Fauci's Original Lie, Villagers Gut Microbiome Shift, Dr.Michelle Jorgensen, Holistic Dentistry, EPA Clears Atrazine, Erechthites Hieracifolia, and MORE! https://robertscottbell.com/jonathan-emord-trumps-endorsement-beats-massie-rfk-senate-power-shift-global-health-funding-bill-cia-whistleblower-media-blackout-fauci-cant-escape-original-lie-villagers-gut-microbiome-shif/