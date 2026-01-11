Turbo Cancer and Death after COVID Injections - Dr. Ute Krueger (MD)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In her presentation at the 22nd Anti-Censorship Conference, Dr. Ute Krüger spoke about her observations as a pathologist with over 25 years of professional experience. She noticed an increase in aggressive types of cancer after 2021 and tried unsuccessfully to persuade the European medical establishment to investigate this circumstance and its connection to the coronavirus vaccine. Based on the research findings of Prof. Dr. Arne Burkhardt and his team, she compiled the scientific documentation “Vaccinated – Dead,” which was published in August 2024. It is the ONLY histology atlas on this topic to date.