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** WELCOME TO THE GREEN NEW DEAL ** - G.Reese - 20/Feb/2021
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100 views • February 20, 2021
** Climate Lockdowns To Break Us Into New Peasant Class
-Banned.Video, Greg Reese, 20/Feb/2021
- Video: https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/climate-lockdowns-to-break-us-into-a-new-peasant-class/
** Climate Lockdowns To Break Us Into New Peasant Class
- Forbidden Knowledge, Alexandra Bruce – 20/Feb2021
- The Great Reset has Begun
-Article & Video: https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/climate-lockdowns-to-break-us-into-a-new-peasant-class/
-- The latest from Greg Reese!
TRANSCRIPT
On May 1st of 2020, President Trump signed Executive Order 13920, securing the United States’ bulk power system.
In the Executive Order, Trump stated that he found that foreign adversaries had been, “Exploiting and creating vulnerabilities in the United States’ bulk power system, and that “The bulk power system is a target of those seeking to commit malicious acts against the United States and its people, because a successful attack on our bulk power system would present significant risks to our economy, human health and safety and would render the United States less capable of acting in defense of itself and its allies.”
Power transformers are the backbone of out electrical grid and about 85% of our transformers are coming from abroad, including Communist China, who 9 years ago bragged that they supported 10% of New York City’s electrical load.
On his very first day in the White House, President Joe Biden signed the Executive Order on Protecting Public Health and the Environment and Restoring Science to Tackle the Climate Crisis. In Section 7 (c) of this Order, it is written that, “The Executive Order of May 1, 2020 (Securing the United States Bulk Power System), is hereby suspended for 90 days.”
On February 12th, ahead of winter storm Uri, Governor Greg Abbott declared a State of Disaster, due to “The imminent threat of loss of life, due to prolonged freezing temperatures.”
With several board members living out of state, including one in Canada, with backgrounds in Economics and Environmentalism, rather than Energy, ERCOT manages over 90% of the Texas electrical grid.
On February 14th, ERCOT requested that the Secretary of Energy issue an order authorizing the use of energy, currently restricted due to carbon emissions. Biden’s Department of Energy responded in an official document, which prioritizes the environment over human life.
During a State Emergency, the Federal Government incentivized ERCOT to shut off the power, by charging them 18,000% higher than regular prices. And when the record freezing temperatures reached Texas, ERCOT shut off power to neighborhoods it deemed “non-essential”, thereby murdering people in their own beds.
There has never been a time in American history where this happened before. They have already succeeded at making us so stupid, that we believe there is no such thing as sexual gender and made us so weak, that we allow them to steal an election before our very eyes.
They will now put us on endless climate lockdowns, shutting down our power grid to kill us and break our will. As the men continue to do nothing, the women will grow to resent them, thereby destroying the family bond.
So long as we continue to do nothing, we will be murdered or broken and brought to heel, where we will beg for whatever scraps our degenerate masters choose to offer us.
And if we refuse to stand up, then we deserve every bit of what’s coming.
-Banned.Video, Greg Reese, 20/Feb/2021
- Video: https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/climate-lockdowns-to-break-us-into-a-new-peasant-class/
** Climate Lockdowns To Break Us Into New Peasant Class
- Forbidden Knowledge, Alexandra Bruce – 20/Feb2021
- The Great Reset has Begun
-Article & Video: https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/climate-lockdowns-to-break-us-into-a-new-peasant-class/
-- The latest from Greg Reese!
TRANSCRIPT
On May 1st of 2020, President Trump signed Executive Order 13920, securing the United States’ bulk power system.
In the Executive Order, Trump stated that he found that foreign adversaries had been, “Exploiting and creating vulnerabilities in the United States’ bulk power system, and that “The bulk power system is a target of those seeking to commit malicious acts against the United States and its people, because a successful attack on our bulk power system would present significant risks to our economy, human health and safety and would render the United States less capable of acting in defense of itself and its allies.”
Power transformers are the backbone of out electrical grid and about 85% of our transformers are coming from abroad, including Communist China, who 9 years ago bragged that they supported 10% of New York City’s electrical load.
On his very first day in the White House, President Joe Biden signed the Executive Order on Protecting Public Health and the Environment and Restoring Science to Tackle the Climate Crisis. In Section 7 (c) of this Order, it is written that, “The Executive Order of May 1, 2020 (Securing the United States Bulk Power System), is hereby suspended for 90 days.”
On February 12th, ahead of winter storm Uri, Governor Greg Abbott declared a State of Disaster, due to “The imminent threat of loss of life, due to prolonged freezing temperatures.”
With several board members living out of state, including one in Canada, with backgrounds in Economics and Environmentalism, rather than Energy, ERCOT manages over 90% of the Texas electrical grid.
On February 14th, ERCOT requested that the Secretary of Energy issue an order authorizing the use of energy, currently restricted due to carbon emissions. Biden’s Department of Energy responded in an official document, which prioritizes the environment over human life.
During a State Emergency, the Federal Government incentivized ERCOT to shut off the power, by charging them 18,000% higher than regular prices. And when the record freezing temperatures reached Texas, ERCOT shut off power to neighborhoods it deemed “non-essential”, thereby murdering people in their own beds.
There has never been a time in American history where this happened before. They have already succeeded at making us so stupid, that we believe there is no such thing as sexual gender and made us so weak, that we allow them to steal an election before our very eyes.
They will now put us on endless climate lockdowns, shutting down our power grid to kill us and break our will. As the men continue to do nothing, the women will grow to resent them, thereby destroying the family bond.
So long as we continue to do nothing, we will be murdered or broken and brought to heel, where we will beg for whatever scraps our degenerate masters choose to offer us.
And if we refuse to stand up, then we deserve every bit of what’s coming.
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