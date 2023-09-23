The Battle Rages On

As the administrative state wages war on its own citizens who strive to regain the White House, psyop operations or fatalist theories turn patriots against each other as is evident by the ongoing argument between the hosts of FOD. Some say that we’re in the end times & America will get what it deserves, while others insist that we fight to win no matter what because, for all we know, the end may still be distant.

