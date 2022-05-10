Frontline Flash™ Daily Dose: ‘769 Athletes Collapse…In 1 Year’ with Dr. Peterson Pierre

Hello fact finders and truth seekers. This is Dr. Peterson Pierre with America’s Frontline Doctors bringing you today’s frontline flash. So between March of last year and March of this year, we’ve had a jaw dropping 769 young men and women high level athletes collapse in the heat of competition. Think about that for a moment. That’s a large number of world class athletes highly conditioned, young, who are collapsing. Is this a coincidence? No. We know the shots cause heart inflammation. And we know that this event did not begin until after the shots were mandated for competition. And the average age of these athletes is 23. 23! Do you know of any 23 year olds who have had heart attacks? Have we ever heard of this ever in the history of mankind? When are we going to start seeing some accountability? So Pfizer and the FDA knew about heart inflammation, yet they proceeded with the emergency use authorization. The Biden administration and Dr. Fauci know about heart inflammation, yet they keep pushing for more and more boosters. It’s time for some accountability. It’s time for the people to demand justice.