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Break Free From Your Addiction to Video Games, Social Media, Technology
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32 views • September 13, 2021
Enjoy this video dedicated to helping people who may struggle with a growing addiction to spending all day and every day on video games, social media, and all forms of technology.
This is part of the new Buddhism in the 5th dimension (B5D) teachings series by Buddhist author, Von Galt. The basics are that the enjoyment of life in the physical should be lived in moderation. Moderation is the middle path that the 1st Buddha, Siddhartha Gautama advises when dealing with compulsive usage of any aspect of life to the point of it being a self-destructive behavior to your overall incarnation as a soul having a human experience. Like many things in the physical dimension, tools can be used for good or for bad depending on the context. Technology can be used for good, but with moderation and moral consideration. Life is about "balance".
Don't forget to SUBSCRIBE for more B5D videos.
For more on Von's offerings:
MerkabaChakras.com
This is part of the new Buddhism in the 5th dimension (B5D) teachings series by Buddhist author, Von Galt. The basics are that the enjoyment of life in the physical should be lived in moderation. Moderation is the middle path that the 1st Buddha, Siddhartha Gautama advises when dealing with compulsive usage of any aspect of life to the point of it being a self-destructive behavior to your overall incarnation as a soul having a human experience. Like many things in the physical dimension, tools can be used for good or for bad depending on the context. Technology can be used for good, but with moderation and moral consideration. Life is about "balance".
Don't forget to SUBSCRIBE for more B5D videos.
For more on Von's offerings:
MerkabaChakras.com
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