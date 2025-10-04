BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Red October Begins - Military Lockdown of D.C. & The Legal Surge Against Deep State
22 hours ago

John Michael Chambers announces that Red October is officially here—a coordinated military and legal operation to retake the nation from corrupt networks. Washington D.C. is under unprecedented lockdown with National Guard units establishing hardened perimeters, unscalable fencing, and 24/7 checkpoints around courthouses and transit infrastructure. This isn't for ceremony but for prosecution corridors as JAG officers surge forward to handle historic legal strikes against deep state actors.


deep statewashington dcnational guardred octoberlockdownjohn michael chambersmilitary operationlegal strikeprosecution corridorsjag officerscorrupt networksnation retakinghardened perimeterhistoric prosecutioncoordinated actiontransit security
