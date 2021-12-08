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Santa is Satan Another Christmas Warning to the Church
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13 views • December 08, 2021
Santa is Satan Another Christmas Warning to the Church
This is another Christmas warning video that Santa is Satan.
I recently drove past a church a few days ago and was ticked off
at what I saw.
2 Corinthians 11:14 KJV
“And no marvel; for Satan himself is transformed into an angel of light.”
1 John 2:15 KJV
Love not the world, neither the things that are in the world. If any man love the world, the love of the Father is not in him.
2nd Generation Christian Television
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Grow in the Lord Jesus Christ:
KJV Holy Bible, Giant Print Full-Size, Antiqued Brown Faux Leather w/Ribbon Marker, Red Letter, Thumb Index, King James Version
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The Pilgrim's Progress: A Readable Modern-Day Version of John Bunyan’s Pilgrim’s Progress (Revised and easy-to-read)
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Thank you in Advance! throneroom of god
#santa
#satan
#christmas
#pagan
#testimony
#christian
#pilgrams-progress
#holy-bible
#amazon
#book
#dvd
#shofar
#warfare
#spiritual
#demonic
#frequency
This is another Christmas warning video that Santa is Satan.
I recently drove past a church a few days ago and was ticked off
at what I saw.
2 Corinthians 11:14 KJV
“And no marvel; for Satan himself is transformed into an angel of light.”
1 John 2:15 KJV
Love not the world, neither the things that are in the world. If any man love the world, the love of the Father is not in him.
2nd Generation Christian Television
SUPPORT THIS MINISTRY
Grow in the Lord Jesus Christ:
KJV Holy Bible, Giant Print Full-Size, Antiqued Brown Faux Leather w/Ribbon Marker, Red Letter, Thumb Index, King James Version
https://amzn.to/3E1gWOm
The Pilgrim's Progress: A Readable Modern-Day Version of John Bunyan’s Pilgrim’s Progress (Revised and easy-to-read)
https://amzn.to/3FQG3Ea
The Pilgrim's Progress Movie on DVD
https://amzn.to/3cVSKBe
WITNESS TEES 🙆♂️
Born Again That's my "New Normal"
https://teespring.com/stores/witness-tees-2
InstaCart Home and Groceries Delivery: https://inst.cr/t/NVB6ZGhrWnph
DONATIONS:
PayPal: www.paypal.me/GODSTRUTHSTANDS
Cash App: https://cash.app/$RubyHayes
Venmo: @ruby-Hayes-2
Thank you in Advance! throneroom of god
#santa
#satan
#christmas
#pagan
#testimony
#christian
#pilgrams-progress
#holy-bible
#amazon
#book
#dvd
#shofar
#warfare
#spiritual
#demonic
#frequency
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