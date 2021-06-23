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The G7 & The Advance Of The United Nations' "Human Capital" Agenda
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10 views • June 23, 2021
The Common Core Diva Lynne Taylor recently wrote, "...the G7 (Group of 7 nations) just wrapped up their 2021 Summit in the UK. Maybe you’ve seen pictures or read a few articles about the meetings within the Summit. While ‘education’ was NOT a main topic, it was thrown into several of the meetings of various groups, as means to an end. That end? More UN (United Nations) adherence. Especially when it comes to skill based labor. WHY? So everyone can have a job!" She joins me in this episode with a mountain of evidence on how they are doing this and why it isn't good not just for your children, but for you as well.
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