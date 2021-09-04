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7grainsofsalt2: The Risk for YOUR Children? [03.09.2021]
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1 view • September 04, 2021
ABC News shares about the risks for children?
So why jäb?
That is my question.
Plus guns & abortion laws changing. V
ery interesting times to be alive.
Videos used today
ABC News - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W-5iMw52Mkw&;t=0s
Paydrov - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R-IqsBa-kmU&;t=0s
ABC News, Abortion - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nc4jXM2y2Lo&;t=0s
7grainsofsalt3, 7 Noahide Laws - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QOWRcfh-JpE&;t=0s
Be wise as serpents & innocent as doves. Be vigilant.
812 views Sep 3, 2021
7grainsofsalt2 7grainsofsalt2
2.7K subscribers
https://youtu.be/1LeGrJTFnWQ
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC75UiLUE21UjiJl3kjbiPPA
So why jäb?
That is my question.
Plus guns & abortion laws changing. V
ery interesting times to be alive.
Videos used today
ABC News - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W-5iMw52Mkw&;t=0s
Paydrov - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R-IqsBa-kmU&;t=0s
ABC News, Abortion - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nc4jXM2y2Lo&;t=0s
7grainsofsalt3, 7 Noahide Laws - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QOWRcfh-JpE&;t=0s
Be wise as serpents & innocent as doves. Be vigilant.
812 views Sep 3, 2021
7grainsofsalt2 7grainsofsalt2
2.7K subscribers
https://youtu.be/1LeGrJTFnWQ
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC75UiLUE21UjiJl3kjbiPPA
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