INCREDIBLE INTERVIEW WITH MIKE ADAMS - HEALTH & FREEDOM CONFERENCE

In a rare public appearance, Mike Adams joined Patriots and freedom lovers from around the country for the unprecedented Health and Freedom conference in Tulsa Oklahoma.The Resistance Chicks along, with the Kansas Cowboy, had the rare privilege of interviewing the Health Ranger live and in person. As always, he came with a timely message.We had the most amazing time with this down to earth, humble and funny, genius of a man. We hope you enjoy the interview as much as we enjoyed talking to one and only: Mike Adams!Live StreamedBrighteon, Mike AdamsRhema College Hosting The Event:Resistance Chicks At The Health & Freedom Conference Dinner Special Guest. God is moving! Mike Adam's in the house.farming, organic living, homesteading, Real Money Gold and Silver coins, crypto death, fiat scam, World News, News Commentary, Health and Freedom Conference, Broken Arrow Tulsa, Oklahoma, April 16,April 17. 18,Rhema Bible College, Friday April 16,2021,LIVE every Friday at 6:00 PM EST for our Weekly News Round-up and every Sunday 1:00 PM EST for World News, see contact list below!Resistance Chicks: Leah and Michelle Svensson report with a Founding Fathers "Christian" commentary on the latest events in the United States and around the world.Back-up channel: Created By Divine Design Masfaith3