BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Envisioning The Future, Distorting Childhood & Earthly Anomalies
Factions Of Freedom
Factions Of Freedom
72 followers
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
15 views • December 13, 2019
[Audio Podcast Version: https://www.blogtalkradio.com/factionsoffreedom/2019/12/13/envisioning-the-future-distorting-childhood-earthly-anomalies]

While the world focuses on more political theater, getting their jollies from the volley of hate they can spew at their ideological opponents, we take a detour to showcase some of the better things humanity is working on. We take the time in this particular episode to highlight some of the beneficial parts of society, like Renewable Energy and pulling energy from space. These are the types of achievements that inspire greatness within humanity.

After tasting the renaissance, we fling ourselves back into our present day where we see children being coerced into losing their innocence. As guardians for those who cannot defend themselves, we fail whenever any perversions corrupt their purity. This, and the deliberate biological and psychological destruction are the crux of what’s happening to this generation and more.

We close out the transmission covering the recent eruption at White Mountain Volcano in New Zealand as well as the missing Chilean military plane that was headed towards Antarctica. This transmission may not be information packed, but the topics brought forward ask the curious question of where we truly are towards the end of the year. If perception is reality, surely, we can alter our outcomes by adjusting our focus.

Become An EXCLUSIVE Member: https://www.patreon.com/FreedomFaction

Website: http://factionsoffreedom.jimdo.com/

Newsletter Sign-Up: http://eepurl.com/c-V3MD

Email: [email protected]

Instagram: @Freedom_Faction, @Freedoms_Faction

FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/factionsoffreedom/

Twitter: @FreedomsFaction, @NoizceEra

Donate: https://www.paypal.me/noizceera

Store: https://factionsoffreedom.jimdo.com/store/

Operation Dunamis: https://www.gofundme.com/operation-dunamis
Keywords
climate changepodcastagenda 21agenda 2030renewable energyfactions of freedomfreedom factiongreen new dealgreen agenda
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Ukraine jails woman who exposed Azov &#8220;torture house&#8221; while the unit faces no charges

Ukraine jails woman who exposed Azov “torture house” while the unit faces no charges

Cassie B.
U.S. Midterms Draw Scrutiny Over Party Alignment With War Lobby, Ex-UN Expert Says

U.S. Midterms Draw Scrutiny Over Party Alignment With War Lobby, Ex-UN Expert Says

Garrison Vance
Trump Criticizes Fox News, Blames Network for Midterm Losses

Trump Criticizes Fox News, Blames Network for Midterm Losses

Garrison Vance
Climate hypnosis: London School of Economics reading list encourages acts of eco-terrorism

Climate hypnosis: London School of Economics reading list encourages acts of eco-terrorism

Lance D Johnson
Review Finds Exercise Before Colorectal Cancer Treatment May Offer Strongest Benefits

Review Finds Exercise Before Colorectal Cancer Treatment May Offer Strongest Benefits

Morgan S. Verity
Gridlock for Show: Why a divided federal government may still unite behind debt, surveillance, censorship and war

Gridlock for Show: Why a divided federal government may still unite behind debt, surveillance, censorship and war

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy