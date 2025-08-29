POISON PROFITS: BIG AG SEEKS IMMUNITY FROM PESTICIDE HARMS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jefferey uncovers alarming new studies revealing the harmful effects of Chlorpyrifos exposure on children—a pesticide still widely used in the U.S. despite being banned in 39 countries. Also, learn about a troubling new House bill that could grant chemical companies, both domestic and international, the same liability protections vaccine makers enjoy against injury claims.