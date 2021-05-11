MONDAY MAY 10TH 2021 THE AMAZING DOLORES TELLS THE WORLD OF MASSIVE TRUTHS

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This is a powerful interview with Dolores Cahill
The world MUST see this and KNOW the truth on what is happening to us all by design.
We have all been lied to... there is NO pandemic and NO virus running wild...
it's all one big LIE....
Join Christopher for a heart to heart with Dolores on current situation and the solution moving forward.
This is our moment if we can just take hold and bring truth forth.
The evil in this world is TERRIFIED as is the BAR [lawyers/parasites] the people will LEARN what you are about to hear.
Register at www.awarriorcalls.com to be part of the live streams every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday @ 8pm EST
Find Christopher at the below platforms...
God Speed!
Telegram: t.me/aWarriorCalls
Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257