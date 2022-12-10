After his meal, a well-earned caressing. Where’s Trotsky Now! MVI_8600

First his brothers, my grandsons, have their dinner, then Trotsky has his.
At leaving time, I try to give Trotsky some attention, with the boys tucked up
in bed.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.