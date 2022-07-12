The Elites Fountain Of Youth A Documentary

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Jim Crenshaw
Whether you believe it or not, the elite of this world (the devils world) love this stuff. In Hollywood children and this drug are like currency. The people running this shit show are as evil as it gets. They have been telling us about this substance for over 60 years that I know of and most likely much longer. Movie playing at the start of this video:
The Leech Woman (1960): https://www.bitchute.com/video/MqJKREFGQDzT/
Source: Ohio Truthers
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/kxfsnCt64Umg/