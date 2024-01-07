Create New Account
MSNBC hack clutches a tissue & cries like a bish on the third anniversary of Jan 6 😭😭😭
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday

As PDJT would say... CENTRAL CASTING - MSNBC hack Jonathan Capehart clutches a tissue and cries like a bish on the third anniversary of January 6.


https://twitter.com/i/status/1743758782310539500

Keywords
fake newsmsnbcjan 6central casting3rd anniversary

