PSEC - 2022 - Trump & The Jabs | Decide For Yourself | 432hz [hd 720p]
ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2022 - Trump & The Jabs | Decide For Yourself" -- check out the controversial data about Donald Trump regarding the clot shots, and make up your own mind about what you see.



This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.


Participants List: Dave Kelso, CC / Fair Use: Max Igan, Alex Jones, The Juice Media, Misc

Hashtags: #donaldtrump #jab #operationwarpspeed #scamdemic #genocide

