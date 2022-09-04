Glutathione Production and N Acetyl L Cysteine - Austin Broer

Why This Report Is Important

In a nutshell, this is talking about glutathione production and N Acetyl L Cysteine (NAC); how it actually helps suppress the HIV virus in HIV-positive patients. Acetyl L Cysteine actually was not curing but massively suppressing the side effects of HIV in the body. That was with NAC by itself.





There were six authors named in this study. Guess who helped author this... None other than Anthony S. Fauci. So a 1991 study showed glutathione production and N Acetyl L Cysteine actually helps suppress the HIV virus in HIV-positive patients, yet, Anthony Fauci said nothing can be done, wait for the shot, wear 3 masks, social distance and be scared for your life.





Was there a virus floating around? Yes.





Most bounced back, (if they didn't get admitted into a hospital.)





Did a lot of people get sick from it? Yes.





Did a lot of people die from covid?





In my opinion... no.





A lot of people died with covid.





Most died from Remdesivir/ventilators.





It's horrible!





So you had Fauci penning a research study from 1991, talking about NAC, then 30 years later telling us there is no viable options what's so ever for an upper respiratory virus; you just need to sit and wait for the shot.





These are the same people that are now telling us, they are going to have a misinformation review board, with anything they deem bad, that will be claimed disinformation.





Sounds like the fox is guarding the chicken coop.





pnas.org

Suppression of Human Immunodeficiency Virus Expression In Chronically Infected Monocytic Cells by Glutathione, Glutathione Ester, and N-Acetylcysteine

Thea Kalebic, Audrey Kinter, Guido Poli, Mary Anderson, Alton Meister, Anthony S. Fauci

February 1, 1991

https://www.pnas.org/doi/epdf/10.1073/pnas.88.3.986