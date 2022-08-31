BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Ukrainian Counteroffensive In The South Began
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10270 followers
Follow
2
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
142 views • August 31, 2022

On August 29, the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a full-scale counteroffensive in the Kherson region. The offensive on the fronts was preceded by intense artillery shelling of military positions of Russian forces, as well as cities under Russian control.

In the morning, Ukrainian units with a large number of manpower, significant support from equipment and remaining aircraft, tried to break through the Russian defense along almost the entire front line. In the first day of operations, they succeeded in three areas.

On the Black Sea coast, Ukrainian forces failed to develop an offensive and dislodge the Russians from the village of Alexandrovka.

Another offensive was carried out along the Mykolaiv- Kherson road. Ukrainians made a breakthrough up to 10 kilometers, but the Russian Armed Forces successfully counterattacked and repelled them back. Fierce clashes continue in Pravdino and Soldatskoe.

The Ukrainian counterattack in Blagodatnoe also failed. The village has recently come under Russian control and they are still holding their positions there.

The main gains of the Ukrainian military were reported in the areas of Andreevka and Davydov Brod. Ukrainian forces still have their strongholds in the village of Andreevka located on the left bank of the Ingulets river. They established a pontoon bridge in the area and managed to advance to the east in the steppe. The Ukrainians broke through to the village of Suhoi Stavok and knocked out the defense in Davydov Brod. Both settlements are in the gray zone. Neither of the warring sides holds control over them.

In the north of the Kherson front line, the Ukrainian army tried to break through the Russian defenses in Vysokopolya and Olgino, but suffered heavy losses and failed to advance. Fierce clashes continue as the Russian grouping deployed in the area was cut from supply roads by fire from Ukrainian artillery.

The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed the Ukrainian counterattack in the Kherson and Mykolaiv regions.

According to the Russian military, the attempt to attack in three directions failed and the Ukrainian army suffered heavy losses. On August 29, Russian forces destroyed 48 tanks, 46 infantry fighting vehicles, 37 other armored combat vehicles and 8 pickups with heavy machine guns. More than 1,200 Ukrainian servicemen were killed during the day.

However, the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue their offensive and draw thee reserves along the entire southern front line, mainly in the area of Davidov Brod and Visokopolie. Despite suffering heavy losses in the steppes, Ukrainian forces are unlikely to step back. The bloody counteroffensive is vital to the Kiev regime which has to claim at least any victories on the front lines to prove the effectiveness of the multibillion-dollar weapons supplied by its Western partners.

Support SouthFront:

BITCOIN (BTC): bc1qctv99yh0ewg6x5r9fy5e7lqm28t9rza4h4cy4k
BITCOIN CASH (BCH): qpayzr89x3yul8924uqf6fjx6jcjklfcw5vm2dxp7r
MONERO (XMR): 84eCJf22Yz39rHwoz6vf3hdcWmbCY336eAUoLXpSj1Q3boP8crzKdDq3R5f72RjFmTJBctSH6DFRuPmEaWiQP59mBzoG2sN
PAYPAL, WESTERN UNION etc: write to [email protected] , [email protected]

Mirrored : SOUTH FRONT

Keywords
russiaukrainesouth frontrussian armed forcesukrainian armed forces
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Drone Strike on Kyiv Security Service HQ Spurs Competing Blame

Drone Strike on Kyiv Security Service HQ Spurs Competing Blame

Garrison Vance
Energy Groups Urge Treasury to Block Chinese Battery Firms From U.S. Tax Credits

Energy Groups Urge Treasury to Block Chinese Battery Firms From U.S. Tax Credits

Edison Reed
Report: Green Card Wait for Skilled Indian Immigrants Reaches 179 Years

Report: Green Card Wait for Skilled Indian Immigrants Reaches 179 Years

Douglas Harrington
Russian Intelligence Chief Warns of Real Risk of Large-Scale Conflict in Eurasia

Russian Intelligence Chief Warns of Real Risk of Large-Scale Conflict in Eurasia

Garrison Vance
U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

Belle Carter
Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy