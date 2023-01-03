Create New Account
385 Members Of The House & Senate Could Be Removed If SCOTUS Case Moves Forward - Oath Violated?
Red Voice Media
Published Yesterday

"Congress had a constitutional oath, an oath to uphold the Constitution and they violated that constitutional oath." - Tim Canova


Former congressional candidate and constitutional law professor Tim Canova joins The Alicia Powe show to explain how Brunson v. Alma, a lawsuit pending on the Supreme Court docket, could result in Biden, Harris, Pence and members of 385 members Congress being permanently removed for breaking their oath of office by refusing to investigate demonstrable allegations of election fraud during the 2020 presidential election.


