BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Revelation Red Pill... Part 2: The Olivet Discourse & Jesus' Great Tribulation Prophesy Fulfilled
Resistance Chicks
Resistance ChicksCheckmark Icon
1479 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
161 views • August 20, 2020
Have you ever read the Matthew 24 (commonly referred to as the "Olivet Discourse") and wondered to yourself just who Jesus was speaking to? Was this meant to happen "quickly", to that generation, as Jesus said? Or was he just using that group of people, leading them to believe something that wasn't true, misleading them about what was to come, and was skipping ahead to a specific generation thousands of years later? Tonight, we'll open up this mystery and lay it out with scripture and historical facts! You DON'T want to miss this second episode of #RevelationRedPillAcademy
Join us as we delve into Old Testament prophesy and show where it aligns with New Testament fulfillment; as we dig into John's Revelation (the Unveiling of Jesus Christ) and as we uncover buried history that sheds light on the connection between Christ's coming, His Kingdom being established and the destruction of the Jewish Temple in 70 A.D.

Matthew 24:15 “Therefore when you see the ‘abomination of desolation,’ spoken of by Daniel the prophet, standing in the holy place” (whoever reads, let him understand), 16 “then let those who are in Judea flee to the mountains. 17 Let him who is on the housetop not go down to take anything out of his house. 18 And let him who is in the field not go back to get his clothes. 19 But woe to those who are pregnant and to those who are nursing babies in those days! 20 And pray that your flight may not be in winter or on the Sabbath. 21 For then there will be great tribulation, such as has not been since the beginning of the world until this time, no, nor ever shall be. 22 And unless those days were shortened, no flesh would be saved; but for the [c]elect’s sake those days will be shortened.
Keywords
newspoliticsworlduschristianreligioncommentary
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Florida Attorney General Proposes Safe Screens Act With Overnight Social Media Ban for Teens

Florida Attorney General Proposes Safe Screens Act With Overnight Social Media Ban for Teens

Morgan S. Verity
Report: AI System Bypassed Paywall to Access Voter Data, Prompting Federal Crime Warning

Report: AI System Bypassed Paywall to Access Voter Data, Prompting Federal Crime Warning

Chase Codewell
South Africa&#8217;s troop deployment: A misinformation cover for government control?

South Africa’s troop deployment: A misinformation cover for government control?

Lance D Johnson
Trump Ally Flavio Bolsonaro Reportedly Flees to US After Brazil Election Defeat

Trump Ally Flavio Bolsonaro Reportedly Flees to US After Brazil Election Defeat

Douglas Harrington
Federal Judge Strikes Down New York&#8217;s Civilian Body Armor Ban, Citing Second Amendment

Federal Judge Strikes Down New York’s Civilian Body Armor Ban, Citing Second Amendment

Douglas Harrington
Musk Says Ukraine Violated Starlink Terms of Service, Prompting Speed Restrictions on Military Use

Musk Says Ukraine Violated Starlink Terms of Service, Prompting Speed Restrictions on Military Use

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy