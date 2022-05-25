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5/24/2022 Miles Guo: The traitors of Taiwan inside Taiwan government will help carry out the CCP strategy of “encircling but not attacking” against Taiwan; even though Mr. “Yes Biden” has made it clear to the world that the U.S. will defend Taiwan, the CCP will use those traitors of Taiwan to deceive Taiwanese into embracing the idea of reuniting with the mainland