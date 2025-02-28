BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
WHAT DOES ISRAEL, CANADA, EUROPEAN UNION AND USA ALL HAVE IN COMMON FROM HORIZON 2020-2030 FOURTH INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION?
Nonvaxer420
206 followers
75 views • 2 months ago

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1895266157579641062?t=xyQ_bPIu9_3KVehqny3dzw&s=19


China and the United States—Global partners, competitors and collaborators

https://search.brave.com/search?q=China+and+the+United+States%E2%80%94Global+partners%2C+competitors+and+collaborators+in+nanotechnology+development&source=android&summary=1&conversation=f7a68ec4c4e701bffcc721

.

which country is funding nanotechnology Inovation the most? https://search.brave.com/search?q=which+country+is+funding+nanotechnology+Inovation+the+most%3F&source=android&summary=1&conversation=fda9cccbb86e9a31ae49b5

.

which country is funding the bioconvergence revolution the most? https://search.brave.com/search?q=which+country+is+funding+the+bioconvergence+revolution+the+most%3F&source=web&summary=1&conversation=ef6c31a73982f0c1e6d13c

.

isreal leading the bioconvergence revolution https://search.brave.com/search?q=isreal+leading+the+bioconvergence+revolution+&source=web&summary=1&conversation=676aebf7de6eaaed47ebce

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1895271532412444812?t=qpUMCPWiJB1c1TT55mgDRg&s=19


Canada at the forefront of standardization for the biodigital convergence https://search.brave.com/search?q=Canada+at+the+forefront+of+standardization+for+the+biodigital+convergence+&source=web&summary=1&conversation=8945e923631b0ba03e30cf

.

policy horizons canada Isreal Inovation Authority https://search.brave.com/search?q=policy+horizons+canada+Isreal+Inovation+Authority+&source=web&summary=1&conversation=9fa87bcb8cb04cebb044e6

.

European union Horizon 2020 Isreal Inovation Authority https://search.brave.com/search?q=European+union+Horizon+2020+Isreal+Inovation+Authority+&source=web&summary=1&conversation=43dc194dd6a0c45f0a51fe

.

EU horizon 2020 Scalable Localization-enabled In-body Terahertz Nanonetwork https://search.brave.com/search?q=horizon+2020+Scalable+Localization-enabled+In-body+Terahertz+Nanonetwork&source=web&summary=1&conversation=344b2cdad130058cc7d075

.

.

1st section 3rd Paragraph down: Executive Order on Advancing Biotechnology and Biomanufacturing Innovation for a Sustainable, Safe, and Secure American Bioeconomy | The White House https://bidenwhitehouse.archives.gov/briefing-room/presidential-actions/2022/09/12/executive-order-on-advancing-biotechnology-and-biomanufacturing-innovation-for-a-sustainable-safe-and-secure-american-bioeconomy/

trump20242030covid
