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Natural Rights: Not Gifts from Government
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184 views • August 30, 2019
A lot of people refer to their rights by amendment number. Doing so is not only a constitutional error, it’s dangerous. Thomas Paine basically said getting this wrong or neglecting natural rights is what leads to "corruption in government."
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: August 30, 2019
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
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Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: August 30, 2019
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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