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Queensland's Pandemic Heartlessness Sees Vaccinated Man Denied Right To See Dying Father
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32 views • June 16, 2021
This is not an uncommon thing happening here in Australia, but most cases go un heard and unseen. Proving, what is the point of this so called vaccination if we cannot resume our freedoms and life. It is also showing us, that this jab is not what they're saying it is; it, is not to protect against COVID, it is entirely something else which I won't go into here!!
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