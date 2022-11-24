Welcome To Proverbs Club.Schemes Of The Wicked.
Proverbs 22:8 (NIV).
8) Whoever sows injustice reaps calamity,
and the rod they wield in fury will be broken.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
The paths of the Wicked infect others,
but their corrupt violence will fail.
